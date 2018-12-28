Eradicating homelessness on our streets is 'our passion' says Harrogate organisation leader

The recently-formed Harrogate Affordable Homes Community Land Trust sees homelessness in Harrogate as part of the same landscape as the UK’s housing problems as a whole.

Although primarily focused on promoting the cause of affordable homes in Harrogate, the CLT’s chair, Sarah Hart, said: “As a member of the public I am ashamed to be part of a society that still has people sleeping on the street and people bedding down in empty shop fronts.

“The vision for one of our potential sites for Harrogate Affordable Homes CLT is to have some temporary housing for homeless people but we also want to involve them in producing the homes so that they learn skills that can go onto a job and turn their lives around.”

Sarah formed the CLT with Rebecca Colby, a friend who was also concerned by what they saw as the lack of affordable housing in Harrogate.

Sarah said: “Helping and supporting eradication of homelessness within our district is something I’m passionate about and am sure if the CLT was given the right opportunities that the CLT could be a great vehicle to support that mission.”

