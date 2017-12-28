Environment Agency's action to protect North Yorkshire against floods

Current river levels may be within the usual range for this time of the year at Borougbridge but the Environment Agency is taking no chances.

After the Ure burst its banks in both 2012 and 2015 leading to flooding in and around the town, the diggers have been out helping to make Boroughbridge winter ready.

Work to reinstate a stretch of embankment back to its designed height along the River Ure at Boroughbridge has been carried out.

Operations staff from the Environment Agency cut back parts of the vegetation to enable them to use an excavator to scarify the earth along the crest of the bank.

This enables new soil to be keyed in so that the embankment can be securely built-up to offer the level of protection needed.

The normal level of the River Ure at Boroughbridge is between 9.76m and 9.99m.

At the peak of the floods in 2012, it reached 15.79m.

In 2015 the bridge over the Ure at Boroughbridge was forced to close after Storm Desmond brought devastation across North Yorkshire and other parts of Britain in late December.

There are no flood warnings for the area in the week ahead.