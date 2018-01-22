Council slammed for 'treacherous' icy paths in Harrogate's Valley Gardens

Harrogate Borough Council has come under fire after the snowy weather has left paths in and around Valley Gardens in 'treacherous' conditions.

Former County Councillor and Harrogate resident, David Simister, tweeted pictures of the paths which are still covered in ice following snowy weather throughout last week.

North Yorkshire County Council is responsible for gritting and clearing the roads and provides grit boxes for residents to clear the paths of their own accord.

But the paths within parks and gardens owned by Harrogate Borough Council fall to the responsibility of the parks and leisure facilities team within the council.

Picture: David Simister