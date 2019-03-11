Civic Society marks 25 years of own history

A group which works to acknowledge and preserve Wetherby’s history is celebrating its own milestone this month.

Wetherby Civic Society is marking 25 years of activity including restoration of the Georgian Bath House and adding to the Blue Plaques system to organising a fly past to commemorate Ginger Lacey’s centenary.

To celebrate Chairman, Roger Taylor, will be planting a tree in the Jubilee Gardens at 9.30am on Saturday, March 16. There will also be a coffee morning in the Bath House on behalf of Wetherby in Bloom.

The Silver Anniversary Talk will be given by John Crossan of the Leeds Civic Trust on the Blue Plaques of Leeds at the Mercure Hotel, on Monday, March 25 at 7-30pm. Entrance is £4 for members and £5 for visitors.

To celebrate its founding, the Society has also organised a members’ and guests’ lunch at the Scotts Arms, Sicklinghall on Wednesday April 3, tickets £20.

Other highlights of the Silver Anniversary programme of events include giving members the opportunity to see and hear about local outstanding buildings and facilities, which are only fully open to organised groups.

Guided tours will be given of Bramham Park, Halifax Minster, Hazlewood Castle, Pontefract, and Brockfield Hall.

The summer talk in the Council Chamber of the Council Offices, will be Edwin Lutyens – a Singular and Delightful Man, given by David Winpenny.

The Society has also embarked upon a revamp of its website. More of the history of Wetherby has been added to existing features such as events.

Details on 01937 520591.