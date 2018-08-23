Young women celebrating GCSE success at Harrogate Ladies' College

Young women at Harrogate Ladies’ College are celebrating their excellent GCSE results, which saw 14 times the number of A* or equivalent grades predicted by independent base-line data.

Almost one third of all grades were at the highest level of A*, or the equivalent 9 and 8 in the new numerical grading system.

Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies College celebrates excellent'GCSE results with pupils

Half of all grades were A*-A (9, 8, 7) and 91% of all grades were A*-C, or the equivalent 9-4. In addition, 90% of all pupils gained at least 1 A*, A or equivalent.

Pupils at the school performed particularly well in STEM subjects with the 3 sciences (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) collectively achieving one third of all grades at A*.

Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College said: “This is yet again an excellent set of results and I hope that all of the girls are really proud of what they’ve achieved.

“In many of the subjects, this was the first cohort to sit the reformed, more rigorous GCSE syllabuses.

"This has meant that teachers and pupils have had to prepare for brand new exams, which I know has been a real challenge.

"I’m particularly delighted therefore in this context, that the girls achieved so many more top A* grades than predicted.

“It will be another 2 years before all of the subjects are reformed, but the new exams and grades are designed to really stretch pupils and provide recognition for exceptional performance, which is something that we welcome.

“There’s a lot of debate at the moment around girls and STEM subjects and so I’m particularly pleased that as an all-girls school, we’re leading the way in this area.”

Among those celebrating were Hannah Tunnicliffe and Elsa Thomson who both achieved 10A* or equivalent grades and 1 A grade.

Hannah and Elsa will now go on to study A levels at Harrogate Ladies’ College Sixth Form.

Hannah said, “I’m so happy! It was really tough being the first students to study the reformed syllabuses but I’ve had amazing support from the teachers at Harrogate Ladies’ College and I’m looking forward to joining the Sixth Form in September.”

Lucy Kendrick, Sophie Jones and Holly Ashley also each achieved a clean sweep of A*-A grades.

