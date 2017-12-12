Year Six pupils look to future

Willow Tree Primary school recently held their first ever Year 6 careers event.

The occasion was organised by Year 6 teachers Miss Dobrashian, Mrs Bailey and Mrs Spruce to give pupils the opportunity to think about what they might want to do on leaving school and to talk to people from different professions about their jobs.

The event was well attended by local companies and individuals, including North Yorkshire Police, an NHS Emergency Care Nurse, Yorkshire Water, a photographer, a joiner, a member of the US Army, a graphic designer, a hotel manager and Stray FM.

A spokesman for the Wetherby Road-based school said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the event and the Year 6 teachers hope to hold to organise the same again next year.”

* Send your stories and pictures to: news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk