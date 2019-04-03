Year 1 pupil proves her bottle in green bid

A Harrogate school has a Year 1 pupil to thank for its latest environmental initiative.

Following a recommendation to the school council by Freyja Graham, Ashville has provided its Prep School pupils with refillable water bottles.

The bottles, which are dishwasher proof and have each child’s name written on them, were bought using money from last year’s summer fair.

Prep School Director Simon Asker said: “It’s fantastic to think that someone who is just six has considered the impact that throwing away plastic water bottles has on the environment.”

He added: “Plenty of our pupils are environmentally aware and I’m sure that over the coming months they too will come up with ways in which we, as a school, can reduce our carbon footprint.

“Ashville has a very dedicated pupil-led Green Committee, which is active in the local community and further afield.

“Recently a party of 17 pupils and teachers headed to the North Yorkshire coast where they spent a day picking up plastic from the beach at Filey.”