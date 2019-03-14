World Book Day dressing up fun at Ashville

Pupils from Ashville have been entering “European forests” and meeting all manner of creatures – and villains – as they got into the spirit for World Book Day.

To mark the much-loved national event, children in its Acorns and Reception classes dressed up as characters from Julia Donaldson novels – which includes the award-winning children’s book, The Gruffalo – while their counterparts in Years 1 to 6 dressed up as famous literary villains. These included The Joker, Cat Woman, Harley Quinn and Dolores Umbridge.

Simon Asker, Ashville Prep School Director, said: “We were delighted to see all of the children – and many staff members - getting behind World Book Day. There were some truly magnificent costumes and a lot of effort had gone into looking like book characters.

“We encourage our pupils to read from a very early age, making it a pleasure rather than a chore. And days like this emphasise the importance of reading and how it really does help the learning process.”

World Book Day is a charity that aims to give every child a book of their own.