Wonderful show at school

Harrogate Grammar School turned The Forum into a festive feast by staging the Christmas classic It’s A Wonderful Life.

Year 12 student Eddie Cluderay starred in the lead role as George Bailey in his first venture on the stage and recreated the charisma of the iconic character.

The Angels control the procedures, with Ruby Furby’s comic Clarence bringing real joy and innocence to the role.

We would not be invested in the story of George if it wasn’t for his love story with Mary Bailey; Olivia Robinson, who was instantly caring.

There were performances from Ed Hoult who played loveable Uncle Billy, Jemima Reaney as the villain, Mrs Potter, and the sultry Violet played by Eve Townsend.

The Year 7 students drew on the knowledge and skills of their older cast members including Alice Jackson (young Mary) with great confidence.

It is a play that does not work without the ensemble. From the prom dancing to the emotional ending as the life of George was celebrated, the cast worked as one supporting each other throughout.

Production work saw talents to the fore with the set painted by the Year 12 A Level Art students, music recorded by Year 10 music students, led by Lucy Kilner, who also played live Christmas music in the interval, photographs by year 11 student, Dan Johnson, posters by Year 12 student, Joanna Milton.

Parents in the community supported the design elements, which was stage-managed on the night by Year 11 student, Robin Trigoso with Year 9 Callum Abbott and Year 11 Rory Pearson running sound and lighting.

The play is about the community of Bedford Falls working together to make someone feel valued. As a community of performers, designers and much more this ethos perfectly captures the journey the students went through. A truly wonderful production.