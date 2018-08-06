Willow Tree Primary end of school play declared superb

Year 6 pupils at Willow Tree Primary School put on a performance that the audience will never forget as part of their momentous end of primary school celebrations.

The enthusiastic pupils performed a mash up of hit stories Joseph and The Greatest Showman. The hall was packed with parents, guardians, past teachers and teaching assistants.

The evening was a celebration of the children with the hall decorated with baby photos and Willow Tree Memories and gave children the chance to show off their singing, acting and dancing skills.

Year 6 Phase Leader, Amy Dobrashian said: “I am so proud of what this year group have achieved, their performance was superb.

“There are lots of future actors and actresses out there.

“Thank you to every child in Year 6, your passion and determination for this play was brilliant”

Year 6 pupil, Jack who played one of the two Joseph’s said: “Joseph has really improved my confidence with singing and acting in front of other people.”

Kate, who shared the lead role with Jack, added: “I loved performing in Joseph.”