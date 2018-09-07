Wellness Centre to focus on mental health

A brand new Wellness Centre at Harrogate Ladies’ College will open this month.

The Centre will be the hub for a wide range of activities designed to support and encourage all round mental wellbeing.

As well as a fully-staffed Medical Centre the new facility will also offer activities such as mindfulness training; meditation and yoga; massage and reflexology; stress prevention and management; and nutritional advice.

The Wellness Centre will be a place for all pupils, staff and parents to go to develop their wellbeing. Parent and baby activities including baby yoga will also be available for members of the local community. A wellness programme will be led by the Director of Wellness, Mr Richard Farnan.

Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College said: “There are lots of reports in the media about wellness issues in young people and the ‘Heads Together’ campaign launched by Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aims to dispel the stigma around mental health.

“Schools must also be pro-active in this area which is why Harrogate Ladies’ College’s major initiative in the coming year is a Wellness Strategy and Wellness Centre.

“Our commitment to wellness and our investment in a new centre reflects our aim to provide opportunities for our whole school community to develop physical, mental and social wellbeing.”

The Principal added: “We are developing our Wellness Strategy in consultation with parents, staff and pupils and this will develop as the centre evolves and the demands of the world change.

“I strongly believe that if pupils have an inner core of wellness they will have strategies for developing their emotional maturity, understand their spiritual place in the universe and have respect for the environment.

“They will challenge their brains intellectually and be committed to physical health as well as mental wellbeing.

“This is what we want for this, and future generations of pupils at Harrogate Ladies’ College.”