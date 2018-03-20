Supermarket staff help with project

Two of Morrison’s marketing team have had “more reasons” than most to visit Harrogate’s Ashville Prep School.

For the pair, Andy Atkinson, the supermarket giant’s Group Marketing Director, and Jennifer Taylor, its Customer Service Manager, attended the College in the 1980s and 90s, and had been invited to give a masterclass in marketing and customer service to the Year 6 pupils taking part in the annual enterprise project.

The advice helped with the Prep School’s senior pupils annual project culminating in the running of a pop-up café.

To achieve this they have to create the theme, devise the menus, market the time-limited establishment to parents, siblings and friends, and make a profit.

Over the course of the last term experts from various industries have shared their knowledge on a wide range of subjects, including advertising, customer service and the financial aspects of running a business.

Mr Atkinson and Miss Taylor spent the afternoon schooling the Year 6 students in the importance of marketing and how, through engaging with customers, a business can become more successful.

Ashville Prep School Headteacher Simon Bailey said: “It was fantastic to welcome both Andy and Jennifer back to the school. The presentation they gave was superb and was an invaluable lesson for the pupils ahead of the final stage – the all-important two-day enterprise café.

“Morrison’s supermarkets are well known for their ‘Market Street’ and for the pair, their return to Ashville was more of a trip down ‘Memory Lane’.

“We are extremely grateful for them sparing the time, and the pupils learnt a lot about marketing, branding and customer service. This will prepare them nicely for the grand finale, which is being held on the last Tuesday and Wednesday of term.”

Pictured: Andy Atkinson, Morrison’s Group Marketing Director, and Jennifer Taylor, its Customer Service Manager, with Ashville Prep School pupils participating in this year’s enterprise project.