Successful Harrogate nursery school expands to provide 'all year round' childcare

A Harrogate school’s headteacher has hailed the expansion of its successful nursery scheme to an all-year service as a “truly significant change.”

Brackenfield School’s headteacher said the move to introduce a 50 week per year provision for its two and three year old pupils instead of term time only would improve the standard of pupils intake.

Nicola Matthews said: “This is a truly significant change for the school. We have identified a need for nursery places in Harrogate for all year round childcare cover but which also offer a significant, quality educational provision led by teachers.

“One of our main aims is to make a Brackenfield nursery education available to everyone who may be thinking of coming to us for Reception class and to help ensure that children have the highest possible educational input prior to formal schooling.”

Located on Duchy Road, the independent prep school for two-to-11-year-olds will be offering school day care only or with extended provision with breakfast club from 7.30am and until the end of after school care at 5.55pm.

Parents can choose to use term-time only care or sign up for the 50 week a year provision which will cover all the holidays as well.

Nicola Matthews said: “Since in many of our families both parents work, this should be a very helpful addition to the Brackenfield offering.

“Interest is high already and mounting, including current and new families.

“But we will continue to accept the 15 hours per week funding for 3 - 4 year olds as well as childcare vouchers.”

The new system will start on January 7, 2019.