Students in Big Interview Day

Recently, 80 Harrogate Grammar School Sixth Form students too part in the tenth Big Interview Day with employees from IBM and senior professionals from other businesses in attendance.

The aim of the day is to give students an insight into life after secondary education and they received advice regarding their interview technique and then experience, first-hand, tackling the kind of questions prospective employers and higher education establishments may ask.

Carmel Duffy, Global Client Director, said: “It’s lovely to get an opportunity to use our skills to help students prepare for the next phase of their life. We really enjoy meeting the students and we are always so impressed by the calibre of the students and how enthusiastic they are.” Alicia Kernaghan, Esther Fenwick, Wisal Zerrad, Henry Key, Kim Beecroft, Jemima Reaney, Holly Harrison, Will Banks and Ned Thompson were awarded with prizes in recognition of their impressive performance.

Harrogate Grammar School Head of Sixth Form, Neil Renton commented: “It is fantastic to see our students working with such leading professionals, developing their interview technique and gaining a wider insight into the business world.”