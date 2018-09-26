Sporty school wins national Gold

Willow Tree Primary has been awarded the National School Games Mark Gold Award.

The School Games Mark is a Government led awards scheme launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

Jo Martin, Willow Tree Sports Lead said: “We’re incredibly proud of the sporting achievements the school has made this year.

“The pupils demonstrate huge determination and enthusiasm for all the opportunities they are presented with and this is clearly reflected in us receiving the Gold Award for the third year in a row.”

To secure the Gold award, the school had to fulfil a number of strict criteria including ensuring all pupil receive two hours of PE per week, providing specific support for gifted and talented young sports people and taking part in approved local competitions to name but a few.

The Wetherby Road, Harrogate school prides itself on its ongoing commitment to providing access to sports for all children and took part in a whopping 35 events across Harrogate and North Yorkshire during the last school year across a wide range of sports including hockey, football, swimming and gymnastics.

The year ended on a real high with two teams from Willow Tree making it to the North Yorkshire Level 3 County Games competition which took place in July.

The teams were representing Harrogate having made it through the qualifying rounds as part of over 50 schools.

And then Year 5/6 Girls football team secured an amazing second place in the final out of over 300 school who took part in the overall initiative.

The children were rewarded for their efforts by a very special guest who gate-crashed the school’s annual sport’s day event to personally handout the well-deserved certificates.