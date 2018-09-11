Sports first for Scotton Lingerfield

Scotton Lingerfield Primary took first place out of 20 schools in the Small Schools Games Competitions organised by Harrogate Sports Partnership.

Pupils from the Knaresborough-based school took part in 25 different sporting events and there were individual winners for each competition.

The top ten teams received points that were accumulated in the Grand Prix table and Scotton finished top.

“We represented Harrogate District at two North Yorkshire School Games Finals, coming fifth in the Quad Kids event and third in the Quicksticks Hockey tournament,” said a school spokesman.

“We took part in six internal interhouse competitions organised by our very own student Sports Leaders.”

“We also achieved the Gold School Games Mark award for our commitment, engagement and delivery of competitive school sport in 2017/18.”