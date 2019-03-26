Specialist school graded outstanding

A specialist school is celebrating after being graded outstanding by Ofsted inspectors.

St John’s Catholic School for the Deaf in Boston Spa was praised by inspectors who found the school’s residential service, which provides weekly boarding for students, outstanding in all areas.

Residential care was said to allow students to make “significant and sustained progress” and that pupils and parents rate the school highly.

Inspectors added in the report: “The residential setting is welcoming and homely and is like an extension of the pupils’ own family home.

“Residential pupils thrive due to the high levels of care, nurturing support and promotion of their independence.

“There is excellent practice founded in research and evidence about promoting the mental health of the pupils.

“Care is creative, thoughtful and reflects the diverse needs of the pupils.

“The whole-school experience gives residential pupils significant and sustained educational, linguistic and social development.”

They added: “On leaving college, students’ progress to university, continue training and gain employment. This is a consistent and successful trend that the school achieves with the pupils.”

It was a double celebration for the school which was also found, in its short education inspection, to be Good.

Recognising the school’s strong practise and areas of improvement, the inspectors recommended the school has a longer inspection which could allow it to move into a higher category.

Inspectors said they found pupils’ behaviour to be “exemplary” and that skilled teaching and support allow pupils to “flourish” and make “strong and sustained progress”.

The school provides a specialist educational environment, offering residential and day placements to hearing impaired pupils and is also teaches young people with sensory and physical impairments.

Headteacher Ann Bradbury said: “Our ethos here is to celebrate every voice and every achievement.

“The achievements of our pupils always make us extremely proud.

“The report also praised the school’s dedicated care and teaching staff who help students reach their potential. To have these achievements recognised by Ofsted is wonderful.”

Inspectors added: “Pupils state that there is absolutely nothing they would change about the school and the experiences they have.”