Space age lessons delight pupils

Children at Harrogate-based Willow Tree Primary had an out of this world experience in school.

The youngsters cam face to face with samples of moon rock and meteorites from NASA’s Apollo missions.

Riley Summer (8) takes a close look at some moon rock.

Fred in Cedar class said: “The rocks were really cool. I had no idea meteorites were so heavy.”

The encounter was a joint project with Woodlands Community Gardens who had the rocks on display at their recent Star Gazing event.

In school, children were able to handle the samples and used them to learn more about the NASA missions and what they told us about the surface of the moon.

Deputy Head of the Wetherby Road-based school James Hughes said: “This was a rare opportunity and the children were rightfully very excited.”

