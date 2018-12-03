Schools battle it out in chess tournament

Nine teams fought it out for the honours in the Harrogate and District Primary Schools Association chess tournament at Richard Taylor School.

Bilton Grange A team - Toby Smith, Louis Mills, Reuben Yates, William Mitchell and Finnian Sloan - triumphed with a total of 56 points in a close battle ahead of last year’s winners Harrogate Junior Chess Club, with Thomas Bentley, Archie Lusted, Ollie Bailey, David Ther and Adam Hassan who finished just three points behind.

Third and fourth placed were Richard Taylor A and Pannal who scored 40 points and 39 respectively, closely followed by Bilton Grange B and Oatlands Juniors with 37 points each, Richard Taylor’s B and C teams on 33 and, in their first contest, Knaresborough St John’s on 32 points.

A special award went to Edward Evans for the best performance outside of the winning teams.

Pictures Bilton Grange’s winning team of Toby Smith, Finnian Sloan, William Mitchell, Louis Mills and Reuben Yates with Pete Lloyd who presented the trophies.