School remembers fallen

Harrogate’s Ashville school remembered former pupils and teachers who died serving their country in the First and Second World Wars.

After a two-minute silence, and the playing the Last Post by a single trumpeter, Ashville Head of School, Will Farrar, and Deputy Head, Lilly Ashworth, laid a wreath on behalf of the school.

Simon Donkin, President of the Ashvillian Society, laid a wreath on behalf of the society.