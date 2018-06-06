School raises a smile for Hospice

When Harewood C of E Primary School children formed their first school council just over a year ago they never dreamt what they could achieve.

A key aim was to support a local charity and Martin House Children’s Hospice, based in Boston Spa, won the children’s vote.

An idea soon emerged for the Raise A Smile Art Auction. The whole school would create individual pieces of art – invite parents/supporters to a gallery style exhibition and ask them to bid silently for pieces of work.

Raise A Smile has since raised £950 which Harewood council recently presented to Community Fundraiser Becky Nicholson from Martin House.

Clearly thrilled by the children’s efforts Becky said: “With the support of schools like Harewood, we are able to provide moments that matter for our children. Well done Harewood!”

Harewood Council Representative Grace Clink, aged 10, explained: “I was overwhelmed by how much money we raised and it made me feel very proud to be able to help this lovely children’s charity.”