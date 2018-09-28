School puts Ripon area on the UK map

Queen Mary’s School is putting North Yorkshire on the map having received national recognition for its good value boarding education by The Telegraph and Tatler Schools Guide.

Named as one of the top ten best value boarding schools in the UK by The Telegraph, Queen Mary’s School, just north of Ripon, is the only school in the North of England to be included within this group.

The Telegraph highlighted the wide range of subjects and extra-curricular activities on offer alongside the Equestrian Centre and the strong Music department.

Tatler has included Queen Mary’s School in the Tatler Schools Guide 2019 describing the school as a “place to learn, grow and get muddy”, emphasising the fantastic results, outdoor education provision, stunning setting and flexibility in boarding.

Mrs Cameron, Head of Queen Mary’s School, is delighted: “We always knew that Queen Mary’s was a special place.

“Our size and ethos allows us to provide a good value education with a personal approach to educating the whole child so that they leave as confident individuals, comfortable in their own skin and ready to grasp any opportunity.

“To have The Telegraph and Tatler Schools Guide acknowledge this is wonderful.”

A school spokesman added that the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) judged Queen Mary’s as excellent for pupils’ personal development following its most recent inspection.