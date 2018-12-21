School hosts wartime party

Oatlands School threw a World War Two themed tea party following a Year 5 and 6 topic on the era.

Children dressed up and baked using rationing recipes and the adults, of invited guest from friends to great grandparents, took in stories and memorabilia from the war.

“We had adults bring in costumes/uniform, medals, maps, photographs, books that had been published since the war, a rifle and much more,” said Deputy Head of the Harrogate school Hannah McNamara.

“They told us their own stories and their parents’ stories of flying spitfires, fighting in the Japanese jungles and everyday war-time life.”

The children also sang war time songs they had been learning during lessons.

“It was a fantastic day,” added the Deputy Head.

