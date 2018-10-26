School delighted at being shortlisted for two awards

Queen Ethelburga’s is celebrating after being shortlisted in two categories for the prestigious Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2018.

The awards celebrate the success stories of schools and their students across the independent education sector in the UK.

Chapter House, QE’s junior provision, was shortlisted for the Independent Prep School of the Year Award, recognising that the school ‘offers an outstandingly rich experience for its students’.

Karen Kilkenny, Head of Chapter House, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award.

“The staff, students and parents of Chapter House are dedicated in their desire to ensure Chapter House is the most supportive learning environment it can be for every student.

“We help individuals to develop the skills and knowledge they need to thrive and be fully prepared for the challenges and opportunities in the next stage of their education.”

And Queen Ethelburga’s has been shortlisted for the Healthy Eating Award for its innovative healthy eating programme.

Amy Martin, Chair of the Collegiate Board, explains: “In the time since the catering operation was brought “in house” at Queen Ethelburga’s I have been so impressed with the collective focus upon the importance of healthy nutritious meals, exercise and education whilst working alongside the school in providing a safe and inclusive environment for our students.

“We strive to continually improve opportunities for students and the catering operation, rather than being seen as ancillary to that goal, has played a central role in informing both students and staff members of the importance of a healthy balanced diet, in order to maximise student potential and improve their general wellbeing.”

To further enhance their service, in 2014 the catering department developed a tailored and structured approach to the catering provision that would map out a five year programme with a focus on a whole school ethos towards healthy eating and wellbeing, becoming members of LACA and the Food for Life Awards programme and working with PhD nutritionists from Leeds Beckett University.

The Independent Schools of the Year Award winners are expected to be announced in early 2019.