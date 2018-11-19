Rossett School remembers the ultimate sacrifice

Students and staff at Rossett School have been taking part in a number of events marking 100 years since the end of the First World War and remembering service men and women in all conflicts.

Assemblies were held for each year group leading up to Remembrance Sunday, to remind students that the freedoms enjoyed today are as a result of the sacrifices made.

The focus of the assemblies this year was on the Art Commission Pages of the Sea beach portraits, realised by the film producer Danny Boyle.

The whole school marked Armistice Day, with Year 10 student Joe Cooper playing The Last Post, followed by a two-minute silence which ended with Joe playing the Reveille. Head Girl Lucy Hopkins read a poem.

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said: “Rossett School recognises the importance of ensuring our students continue to understand the significance of Remembrance Day and embrace the responsibility they have to carry on this message into the future.”

On Thursday November 15, Rossett students will also took part in a community act of remembrance at Christ Church, Harrogate.

The service included a narrative of some of the events of the First World War, with letters and poems written at the time being read by students from a number of secondary schools.

The event also included some First World War songs, and at the end of the service there was an act of remembrance with The Last Post, two minutes silence and Reveille.