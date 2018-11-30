Rosett pupils’ lessons go State Side

Students from Rossett School have been learning about American history and culture on a successful trip to the USA.

Now in its 32nd year, the annual exchange programme to Falmouth Middle School in Maine continues to go from strength to strength.

The two schools have strong ties and students took part in a whole range of educational activities including visiting local tourist attractions, Maine National Parks and state monuments.

They also had the opportunity to visit Boston for two days to discover New England and learn more about the history of the American Revolution. Among the highlights was a visit to Harvard University.

Teacher Christian Halliwell said: “The exchange gives students an insight into life in America, broadens horizons and provides a great opportunity to learn about local history and culture.”

“It’s a brilliant experience for them from start to finish especially staying with a host family and finding out more about the way they live. They were great ambassadors for our school and really engaged with the whole experience.”

Pupils also met the former principal of Falmouth Middle School, Terry Allen, who was responsible for setting up the exchange programme with Rossett more than 30 years ago.

Christian added: “We are all looking forward to the exchange group from Falmouth visiting us here in Harrogate in 2019.”