Ripon school warms up for run

St Wilfrid’s RC Primary School is warming up to host its annual Muddy Boots 10k on Sunday February 4.

The major school fundraiser is proving to be a most popular event within the Ripon community.

The chip timed 10k, which starts at 11am, takes runners over undulating farmland, paths and trails before finishing in the school field where runners can then collect their well earned goody bag and race momento.

And off at 10am, the family fun run will welcome children and adults of all ages (under 5s accompanied by an adult) to take to a short loop of the school fields.

Refreshments and home baking is served throughout with the post race presentation in the school hall race headquarters.

Online entry is now available at www.bookitzone.com.

