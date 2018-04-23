Return to Starbeck school for head

A Headteacher has returned to take the helm of the primary school where he was once a pupil.

Garry de Castro-Morland moved to Starbeck in June 2017 as consultant headteacher and after a period as acting head and following a national recruitment process, was officially appointed as the headteacher on April 1.

“I am a former pupil of Starbeck School (early 1980’s) and therefore have a significant affection and attachment to both the school and the local community,” said 45-year-old Mr de Castro-Morland.

“The school has made significant changes and developments since last June and we are now working on an ambitious school improvement plan which has already resulted in high quality outcomes in children’s learning.

“Starbeck School has fabulous buildings and grounds and a fantastic learning environment.

“As well as rigorous new approaches to teaching and learning being implemented, the wider provision for areas such as sport and fitness have already been dramatically widened and improved.

“Most recently our Year 5 and 6 children have taken on leadership training to become Sport and Fitness leaders and now provide daily fitness activities at lunchtime for our younger children.”

Mr de Castro-Morland had been a headteacher at an outstanding Skipton School for over six years and had previously worked at a larger inner city outstanding school in London.

He added: “We are already planning ahead to an new school year of further exciting developments such as creation of a new outdoor classroom.”