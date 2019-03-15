Red Noise Day fun for Riverside

Tadcaster Riverside Primary pupils had something to shout about on BBC Red Nose Day last Friday when they took part in an ear-shattering challenge.

Yorkshire-based noise monitoring specialists Cirrus Research arranged a special Red Noise Day to support the national fundraiser and Riverside came third.

Between 60-100 pupils aged 6-11 from each of five primary schools in Yorkshire went head to head – with Cirrus Research donating £1 for every decibel reached.

Cirrus used specialist equipment to ensure the “Red Nose Day” yells were all monitored exactly.

Ian Yapp Headteacher at Riverside said: “We always do something in school to raise money for Red Nose Day but Red Noise Day was a first for us and the children loved it – it’s not often teachers are telling pupils to make more noise so they made the most of it!”

The eventual winners in a hard-fought contest were Filey and Thornton Dale who both claimed top spot with an impressive 128.3dB reached.

Third place was Riverside Primary School Tadcaster with 127.3 dB. As well as raising money for a great cause, the two winning schools share a £150 bonus for their top spot.