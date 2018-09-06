Pupils to learn of own landscape

Schools across Nidderdale have access to new educational resources to help students find out more about the region’s landscape, geology and history.

Produced by the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, the educational resources are freely accessible to download online as a backdrop for teaching.

The Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, helps people get involved in the historic landscapes, cultural heritage and wildlife habitats in the region.

Resource packs focus on key topics. Nidderdale Rocks traces how rock was formed and subsequently forged through the actions of ice and water. Prehistoric Nidderdale explores how and when humans first arrived in Nidderdale, how they survived and built thriving communities. Monks and the Middle Ages looks at how Nidderdale came under the control of the monasteries and what life was like under a feudal system. Victorians and Industry examines how the region was transformed with the mining industry. Water and The Valley traces the River Nidd as a major influence on the landscape and the impact of reservoir construction.

Louise Brown, Scheme Manager at the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, said: “It’s a great way to really get children engaged with key subjects like history and geography.

“Using the landscape they see every day where they live and play, could inspire children to bring history to life, and see the practical, living continuation of history, and how it shapes our future.”

The topics include links to National Curriculum objectives and suggested activities for the classroom.

The resource packs were created by Julia Sharpley with historical illustrations drawn by Rob Lees, and were funded by the Friends of Nidderdale AONB, coupled with core funding from Heritage Lottery Fund.

Over its four-year programme, the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership has completed a range of projects from engaging local artists, working with farmers to increase biodiversity, archaeological digs, and conserving flagship heritage sites, such as the Prosperous Lead Mine.

Visit http://uppernidderdale.org.uk/