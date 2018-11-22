Pupils take to road to improve their cycle road safety

Year 6 pupils at Willow Tree Primary School in Harrogate were recently given the opportunity to develop their cycling skills by taking part in the Department for Transport’s Bikeability scheme.

Bikeability is today’s answer to cycling proficiency, offering children the chance to gain practical skills and develop their understanding of how to cycle on today’s increasingly busy roads.

The school saw 28 children take part in the two-day training course which resulted in a Level 2 certificate each.

The children had learnt how to ensure their bike was road-safe; recognise typical hazards and use commonly known hand signals.

Upper Key Stage 2 Phase Leader, Amy Dobrashian said: “To see how happy the children were at the end of their course and how full of knowledge they all were was fantastic to see!”

Pupil Grace added: “I now feel confident in riding a bike.”