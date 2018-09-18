Pupils rise to the triathlon challenge

Over 200 children at Cundal Manor took part in the Ripon school’s second triathlon.

The pupils aged between seven and 13, took on the challenge - a ride around the grounds, run and several lengths of the pool - laid down by the school’s sports department on a warm September afternoon.

Head of Girl’s Games, Mrs Bessey, said many pupils had previously excelled in the individual pursuits but until last year never had the opportunity to combine the sports together.

She said: “Each discipline within the Triathlon is a unique challenge. Our pupils had the chance to test themselves in each area and compete against each other in the pool, on their bikes and on foot.”

She added: “Everyone certainly enjoyed the day. We are already a very active school and this was a superb opportunity for some of our younger pupils to try their hand at a new discipline, something which they did in typical Cundall fashion.”

“Since our first triathlon event last year, some of our pupils have taken to competing in triathlons outside of school.”

The event was first inspired by Yorkshire’s own Brownlee brothers and youngsters from the sporty school embraced the daunting course in front of an appreciative crowd of parents, pupils and staff.