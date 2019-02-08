Pupils learn about a good night’s sleep

Pupils from Cundall Manor School are finding out more about the benefits of a good night’s sleep as part of a national campaign aimed at promoting a healthy approach to wellbeing, both ‘inside and out.’

The Ripon-based school has dedicated a day to promote the positive impact sleep can have on mental health and wellbeing as it participates in the nationwide Children’s Mental Health Week.

Tracy and Chloe from the Healthy Child Team from the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust were on hand to provide tailored sessions on how to sleep well including tips on diet, use of digital technology and how to relax.

Vicky Lee, School Nurse at Cundall Manor, organised the event. She said: “Sleep deprivation can impact on mental, physical and emotional health.

“For many parents bedtime can be a daily battle with children finding any excuse not to go to sleep.

“This can lead to children being so tired they struggle to pay attention in class. Increasing good quality sleep can improve young people’s health and wellbeing.”

She added: “The 5-19 Healthy Child Service visited school running Sleep Workshops with all the pupils from Reception through to Year 11.

“They tailored each workshop to the year group and provided advice on establishing good sleep habits, how much sleep you need, sleep stoppers, screen time and relaxation techniques.”

New research released by Children’s Mental Health charity, Place2Be, suggests that children with less sleep are more likely to struggle with worries.

Cundall Manor is also hosting mindfulness sessions.