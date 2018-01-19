Pupils inspired to spring clean

Children from Nursery to Year 6 at Markington CE School have spring cleaned their community with a litter pick.

Inspired by recent news coverage of the need to reduce plastic waste and improve their local environment, pupils and staff dedicated a morning to clearing the local community of litter.

They collected three full bin bags full which weighed more than 15Kg.

“It’s amazing how much litter was thrown on the floor,” said pupil Ella.

“The majority of the litter was plastic bottles,” added Oliver.

And fellow pupil Hugo added: “I was amazed to find a hub cap in the woods.

