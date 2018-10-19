Pupils inspired to help hospice

TWO inspirational Ripon Grammar students have encouraged their whole school to get behind a huge fundraising drive for the local hospice which cared for their fathers before they died.

Louise Taylor’s father Chris, 54, a builder, and Grace Withyman’s father Jim, 49, a barrister, died in Saint Michael’s Hospice, Harrogate last year. Both had been suffering from cancer.

The girls gave a moving assembly presentation to the whole school to explain how the hospice helped them and their families, urging students to raise money for this worthy cause during Charity Week, which starts on October 22.

Every year RGS raises more than £10,000 with a series of popular events including fun performances, quizzes, cake sales and a non-uniform day. Now both staff and students, who voted overwhelmingly to support Saint Michael’s this year, are hoping they will raise more than ever.

Deputy head girl Louise, 17, from Grewelthorpe, near Ripon, explained how staff at the hospice gave her whole family the vital care and support they needed when her father, who died in December last year, was desperately ill.

“Everyone, from the nurses to the palliative care consultant, was outstanding. You always know there is someone there to speak to if you feel you need to,” said Louise, who has a younger brother, Nicholas, aged 15.

“It’s not like a hospital, it felt more like a home, with a family room and nice sofas, and beds for us to stay.”

Grace, 16, from Ripon, agreed: “I think it is really important to raise money and I hope we can also raise awareness about what a hospice really is, I wasn’t sure what it was when my dad went in and I want people to know about the incredible work they do.”

She described the care her father received before he died, in January last year, as amazing: “In that time when the worst has happened to your family, you feel like nothing could make this time better. But Saint Michael’s does make it better. It is bitter sweet, but I still have nice memories of my dad there.

“Unlike hospital, in Saint Michael’s the rooms were gorgeous, with big windows and fireplaces and we were able to take him outside to look out over green, open spaces, which was beautiful.

“We tried to do as much stuff as we could together. Over Christmas, we had presents and crackers and the chefs even made me and my mum a special vegetarian meal. The food is really good, and all home-cooked,” said Grace, who has two siblings, Wilf, 14 and Max, 18.

History teacher David Bruce got the fundraising off the starting blocks when he ran the Yorkshire Marathon on October 14 in 4hrs 1min to raise £1,000 for the hospice.

Saint Michael’s Hospice needs to raise £5m annually to provide extra support.

*October 22-26 Charity week events at RGS include fun activities and musical performances involving both students and staff during break, lunch and after-school with a suggested donations of 50p/£1 for most events.

There will also be a first and second year film night on Monday, October 22; third, fourth and fifth year inflatable sessions on Wednesday October 24 and a non-uniform day on Friday October 26.