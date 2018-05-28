Pupils hit the campaign trail to win selection as head of school

Election fever gripped students at Rossett School with a new Head Boy and Head Girl being announced.

Following a closely fought campaign, James Porter, 17, won the vote to be named head boy and Lucy Hopkins, 17, is the new head girl.

Both canvassed votes across the Sixth Form, took part in hustings, delivered speeches and are planning to work hard to fulfil their election pledges.

James is studying Sociology, English Literature, Economics and EPQ and is looking forward to representing the school.

He said: “Rossett School and staff have supported me to be the best I can in everything I do, so I wish to use this motivation to help other students realise their potential.

“The school’s motto ‘Success for Everyone’ represents what Rossett is all about and I want to spread the word.”

Lucy Hopkins is studying Spanish, Business Studies, Geography and Maths.

She said: “As head girl, I would also like to develop teamwork and communication between students, to encourage participation from everyone to take pride in being part of a great team here at Rossett!

“I am really looking forward to encouraging younger students to make the most of the opportunities Rossett has to offer them.”

Shaun Wilson and Kerry Holtham, both 17, have been elected as deputy head boy and girl. Shaun is studying Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Psychology and is planning on a career in medicine while Georgia plans to study Veterinary Science at university.

Head of Sixth Form, Brendan Foley congratulated them.

He said: “We are very proud of our new ambassadors and wish them every success in their new roles. As part of the Student Leadership Team, I know they will all work very well together.

“Congratulations to all the candidates who took part in this close-run election and showed a real level of maturity and confidence.

“The campaign process is a great learning experience and all our students demonstrated great commitment and pride in their school.”