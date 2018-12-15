Pupils donate gifts to needy kids

A charity appeal has captured the hearts of a Ripon area school as they helped ensure children from across our region receive a visit from Santa this Christmas.

Cundall Manor School supported the Mission Christmas appeal from Bauer Media’s Cash for Kids charity for the second year in a row.

The appeal aims to make Christmas Day different for local children living in poverty. Cash for Kids asks for present donations to ensure that local families have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas.

Deputy head Stuart Bayne said: “Our kind and generous community has once again risen to the challenge.

“This appeal will help thousands of families across our region celebrate Christmas in a way they may not have been able to without the help of Cash for Kids.”

“We had a visit from Bobbie at Cash for Kids at the start of the appeal and that certainly helped build enthusiasm for the cause.

“It was great to see a van full of presents leave the school.”

Bobbie Chapman from the Cash for Kids charity, added: “Every year we receive an astonishing amount of applications for gifts and this year we are hoping to help 48,000 local children.

“The support we receive every year is overwhelming and we couldn’t complete our mission without schools like Cundall Manor helping. For the last two years the students and teachers have supported Cash for Kids by generously donating gifts.”

To find out more about the charity or find out how you can be involved next year, visit http://www.cashforkids.uk.com/