Pupils aid Harrogate Foodbank work

Dacre Braithwaite primary pupils have been finding out about the work of the Harrogate Foodbank.

Research from the organisation’s website led to a visit from representative Lucy who told the youngsters about Foodbank and answered lots of questions.

“After this, the children wrote information leaflets which were sent home to our school families,” said a school spokesman.

“They also wrote letters to their parents and carers asking for donations for the foodbank, telling them what we needed and how it would be used.

“They then put all of their learning into our Harvest School assembly.”

The pupils are pictured with their large collection.