Pupil’s work takes flight

Artwork by a Pre-Prep pupil from Cundall Manor School has been recognised in a national competition.

Evangelina was one of three pupils from the school who saw their artwork progress to the ISA National Art Competition after winning their category in the regional heats.

The Year 2 pupil came runner-up in the Individual 3D Art Category following her submission entitled Bird of Paradise.

Two other pupils from the leading North Yorkshire School also had their artwork praised following winning their heats in the regional competition. Naomi and Joanna, both had their work put forward into the national final to be assessed by the judging panel.

Paul Swalwell, Marketing Manager at Cundall Manor School said: “It is always wonderful to see the hard work and talent of our pupils receive the acknowledgment it deserves. Well done to all our artists for their imaginative entries.”

The artwork was on show at the national Independent Schools Association Autumn Study Conference in Coventry late last year.

Other areas on display included a wonderful range of art and design with textiles, drawing and photography prizes all up for grabs.

To find out more about the ISA Art Awards 2017 visit the ISA website at https://www.isaschools.org.uk/isa-events-2/competitions-for-independent-schools/art/