Pupil raises thousands of notes

A Harrogate student has raised more than £11,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support by staging a musical extravaganza in one of the town’s most impressive settings.

Niamh Boyle, a Year 11 student at Ashville College, held the Songs from the Musicals concert at St Wilfrid’s Church, which was performed in front of a packed house.

The concert was staged in memory of Niamh’s aunt and uncle, who both died of cancer and were supported in the last days of their lives by Macmillan nurses.

The teenager, who initially set a fundraising target of £3,000, spent most of her summer holidays organising and rehearsing for the special night.

Niamh, along with fellow Ashville College pupils and friends from musical theatre and drama, performed hits from Hairspray, The Greatest Showman and Ghost, to 200 people, helping to serving drinks and sell raffle tickets.

Guests were also treated to food at an after-show party and a silent auction offering prizes including a weekend breaks in Edinburgh and Copenhagen, Kylie Minogue concert tickets and Rudding spa and golf days.

Niamh said: “I was absolutely thrilled with the level of support from the local community and delighted that so many people supported me.

“I would like to say a big thank you to my fellow performers who were brilliant. Without them there wouldn’t have been a concert.

“I would like to pay tribute to the sponsors, those who donated prizes, the volunteers who helped on the night and, of course, everyone who purchased a ticket.”

She added: “Less than a year ago both my aunt and uncle died from cancer, and the Macmillan nurses who looked after them were wonderful. They were caring, compassionate and considerate.

“The concert was a celebration of life, an uplifting night of happiness and enjoyment, and was my opportunity to say a huge thank you to these brilliant nurses by raising funds for them.”

All proceeds from the concert and Niamh’s JustGiving page are being donated to Macmillan Cancer Support. To donate to, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/natalie-boyle5