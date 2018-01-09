Plastic instruments help pupils learn

Young musicians from a Harrogate school are blowing their own trumpets, thanks to a fund-raising drive to mark its 140th anniversary.

Donations from former pupils and parents to help support a variety of initiatives has enabled Ashville College to buy 45 plastic brass and woodwind instruments, enabling its Year 4 pupils to play and learn different musical instruments.

Half the weight of standard brass counterparts, the world’s first all-plastic brass and woodwind instruments are ideal for junior pupils, providing a great sound quality whilst also being easier to play and extremely robust.

The instruments – trumpets, clarinets and trombones – are helping to fulfill Ashville’s goal of introducing the learning of a musical instrument by pupils at an early age.

Anna Wilby, Ashville’s Director of Music, said: “The plastic trumpets, clarinets and trombones are perfect starter instruments, making learning a brass or woodwind instrument easy and fun.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has made a donation to the 140th Anniversary Fund and for supporting the music department in the purchase of these fantastic instruments, which will be used by subsequent year groups for many years to come.”