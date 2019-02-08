Pens poised for return of Big Write

Harrogate International Festivals has announced the return of The Big Write children’s creative literary workshop.

Ashville College is sponsoring the project for the third year, building on last year’s success which featured 622 children attending from 22 schools from across the Harrogate District, penning over 311,000 words.

Development Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, Lizzie Brewster, said: “The Big Write is accessible and inclusive and offers an exciting platform to inspire young minds.

“The event features a special guest published author, it takes writing and reading out of the classroom injecting energy and enthusiasm into literacy. Ashville’s support has ensured we can once again bring this brilliant event to Harrogate.”

Part of the Festival’s year-round educational programme, The Big Write is delivered by the Festival’s education partner, Pobble, and is open to children in school Years 4 and 5 of all abilities and backgrounds.

This year’s Big Write will take place at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on May 20, with further details yet to be announced.

Simon Asker, Director of Prep School at Ashville College, said: “At Ashville, we passionately invest in the Arts and pupils’ creativity and are proud to support, and be actively engaged, in our wider cultural community.

“Partnering with Harrogate International Festivals aligns with our vision to develop not just a love of writing and reading in our school, but the wider life-affirming benefits of creative expression.

“It can boost confidence and communication alongside literacy skills.”

Lizzie added: “We want to keep building on this legacy and inspire the next generation.”