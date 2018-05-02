Oxbridge offers for students

Three Harrogate Grammar Sixth Formers have received offers to study at the University of Cambridge.

Lucy Pilling, pictured centre, received an offer to study Psychology and Behavioural Sciences at Jesus College, Izzy Wood has the offer of a place to study Engineering at Peterhouse College, and Jacob Dale has also received an offer to study Engineering at Jesus College.

Izzy Wood, who hopes to read Engineering at Peterhouse College, Cambridge, said: “I am really chuffed with my offer from Cambridge. I’m extremely grateful that not only my work has paid off, but also the work of my teachers for supporting me both pastorally and academically. I’m really excited to see what the future hold.”

Headteacher, Richard Sheriff, added: “Great teaching and expert guidance that they receive here means they really can compete for places at the UK’s prestigious universities and know that we have a track record of successful applications.”

Harrogate Grammar School recently hosted an Oxbridge Conference for schools in the Red Kite Alliance, helping students prepare for their interview.

And they combined this with debating opportunities and application advice.