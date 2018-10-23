North Yorkshire pupils' star performance

Pupils at a North Yorkshire have been eagerly immersing themselves in numeracy for a week-long sponsored maths-a-thon, raising not only their mathematical mastery but also an impressive £200 for the NSPCC.

Star fundraisers from Ripon-based Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, Lacie Smith, Evie Hattersley and Kieran Hattersley each raised a superb £50 by completing over 100 hours of Mmathletics between them in one week.

Enthusiasm was high from Reception to Year 6, with £154.50 being raised on the first day alone.

Since introducing the children to the digital maths resource in 2016 and becoming an academy the year after, the school has seen dramatic improvement in pupils’ attainment in maths, with the number of pupils achieving the national expected standard rising from 33% to 77%.

