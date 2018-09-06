New reception officially unveiled to all

A school is guaranteeing pupils, parents and visitors a warm welcome this Autumn following the opening of a new dedicated Reception building.

Cundall Manor School, near Ripon, officially opened the latest addition to the school grounds last week, following a six-month project.

The new Reception has been designed by architects George F White and is the second addition to the school in as many years following hot on the heels of a significant investment in four new classrooms to the Senior School.

Sir Thomas Ingilby, Chair of Governors at the school, officially opened the building.

Sir Thomas said: “First impressions are vitally important in any business and the new Visitor Reception building sends out a strong message: that Cundall Manor is a thriving, forward-thinking school that offers a warm welcome to all.”

Joint Head at the School, John Sample, said: “The new building will act as a one-stop shop for our community and visitors to the school.

“Parents have watched the building grow from the foundations over the past term and I am sure they will appreciate the difference it will make to the running of the school.”

A select group of governors, staff and interested parties gathered to witness the opening of the building ahead of the start of term.

The school recently celebrated another wonderful set of GCSE results.

Parents of Year 11 pupils had the chance to take a behind the scenes tour of the building prior to the official opening.