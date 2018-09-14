New courses launch at Rossett

Rossett Community Partnership is preparing to offer its most extensive programme yet as the new academic year begins.

Among the new daytime classes will be pre- and post-natal yoga for mums and babies, ballet, a French film club and a chance to learn how to explore your family history. Evenings will see tutors introduce subjects as diverse as life drawing, ceramics, ukulele playing and complementary therapies.

Meanwhile, established courses returning include ballroom, tai chi, digital photography, bridge for beginners, gardening, creative writing, and dressmaking. The languages courses have also expanded, offering beginners and more advanced linguists the chance to improve their skills in everything from simple French and Spanish to Japanese, Polish and Arabic.

The centre is also offering a course taught by a St John Ambulance trainer aimed at teenagers hoping to earn money through babysitting, giving extra peace of mind to parents and adding important skills.

Rossett Adult Learning manager Melissa Horberry said: “We have some fantastic new tutors joining us this year so we’re able to offer the most diverse and interesting programme we’ve ever had.

“There’s plenty of choice across the spectrum, whether you need to expand your skills in a particular area or you just want to challenge yourself to learn something new. Our courses are fun and welcoming for adults of all ages and a great way to meet new people, too.”

Based at Rossett School, the adult education centre is one of the largest providers of adult learning for pleasure courses in North Yorkshire, with more than 3,700 students enrolled on courses in 2017-18.

With this year’s expanded list of courses and events, its organisers are expecting even more people from the community to sign up.

Meanwhile, the thriving Rossett Lectures series will see ten experts present talks on topics of local and general interest including A Century of Yorkshire Life on Film, Writers and Writing of the First World War, Touring the Gardens of Europe, and What it Means to be a Syrian Refugee.

Courses start in early September and run through to Christmas, five days a week at various times, including daytime and evening classes.