New book builds safety message

Pupils from Harrogate-based Western Primary School helped homebuilder Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire celebrate the launch of its new children’s book.

Children in year one took part in a special colouring competition to mark the occasion.

The book, entitled How We Build Your Home follows the homebuilder’s mascots Milly Mortar and Handy Andy, gives important messages about how to stay safe around construction sites.

Winners were gifted with book vouchers and Cheryl Smith, headteacher at Western, which is near Taylor Wimpey’s Harlow Grange development said: “This was a lovely idea by Taylor Wimpey – all the children were delighted to take part in the competition.

“Our winners were thrilled with their vouchers and all the children have enjoyed reading their copy of How We Build Your Home.”

“I’d like to think it’s inspired quite a few to look at construction as a possible future career path.”

More than 3,000 books have been gifted to children up and down the country to mark the book’s launch.

Debbie Whittingham, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire adds: “As part of our commitment to giving back to the communities in which we build, it was our pleasure to work with Western Primary School.

“We recognise how valuable it is for young children to enjoy reading and hope ‘How We Build Your Home’ will become a firm favourite with them.

“As well as explaining how new homes in the area are built, the book presents some important health and safety messages about how to stay safe around building sites.”

Further information about Taylor Wimpey, including new home developments can be found online www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.