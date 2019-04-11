Link revived for schoolchildren

It was fun and games when Fearby-based Kell Bank Primary pupils and staff visited Maple Creek Independent Living in Masham.

Manager Amanda Chandler invited the children to visit in a bid to revive a 20-year link with the school.

Residents and children alike played draughts, snakes and ladders and other games.

As a special thank you to all the children from Kell Bank for making it such a happy afternoon for the residents of Maple Creek, afternoon tea was laid on with a treat of homemade biscuits and buns and juice.

A school spokesman said the visit was a great success and said: “To have watched the interaction of the children with the residents was an absolute delight.

“There was no sitting back and not participating, the children literally took over the running of the games much to the enjoyment of their elders.”