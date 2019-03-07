Lawyers turn pupil mentors

Lawyers from Yorkshire law firm Gordons will share their legal expertise with sixth-form students at St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form in Harrogate, as part of a two-year mentoring programme.

The law firm has partnered with BPP University on its Law Ambassador Programme, a mentoring scheme which pairs secondary schools with law firms to give students insights into a career in law.

Ten mentors from Gordons will work closely with 19 sixth-form students, with activities across the programme including a full-day mock trial and guided trips to court.

Commenting on the partnership, BPP Law School schools coordinator, Rebecca Blake, said: “It’s fantastic to have Gordons’ generous support on our Law Ambassadors Programme.

“Creating links between schools and law firms means we can give young people invaluable first-hand experience of the legal profession.

“We hope the support of Gordons’ mentors, many of whom are recent school leavers themselves, will inspire students and set them on a fulfilling career path.”

At Gordons, the mentoring partnership is being led by solicitors Alice Leslie and Jennifer Herdman.

Alice Leslie said: “Gordons has a strong reputation as a champion of young people.

“Our award-winning apprenticeship programme has been providing school leavers with an alternative route into the profession since 2011.

“We are now thrilled to be mentoring promising young people from St Aidan’s and St John Fisher over the coming years.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for them to hone their skills and broaden their knowledge. We look forward to watching the students grow and establish their foothold in a potential career in law.”

Gordons employs 200 people in total, split between the Bradford and Leeds offices. Clients include retailers B&M, Iceland and Morrisons; construction and high-performance materials manufacturer Saint Gobain; and international brewers Molson Coors. For information, visit www.gordonsllp.com.