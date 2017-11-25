Hockey team does the double

Girls from Cundall Manor have wrapped up two prestigious hockey titles in a week.

The U14s pupils claimed the North East semi-final title after claiming the county championship earlier in the season.

The pupils, from near Ripon, will next tackle the North of England finals and hope to continue their good run of form and emulate their success last year after claiming the U13s ISA National Championship at the Olympic Park in London.

And the U12s hockey team made it two title in a week after being crowned county champions on Tuesday.

The team put in a series of strong performances to secure the title with a fantastic three wins out of three at the county finals which were held at St Peter’s School in York.

Head of Girls Games, Louise Bessey, praised the girls for their hard work.

She said: “We are all very proud of the pupils and all the effort they have put in over the season so far.

“To claim two titles in the space of a few days shows the depth of sporting talent we have at the school and how hard work really does pay off.”